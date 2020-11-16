Mixed fuel price outlook for December

The AA said petrol was set to drop by up to 36c a litre but by contrast, diesel would likely only see a 4c drop.

JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association on Monday confirmed that fuel price data showed a mixed fuel price outlook for the end of this month.

It said petrol is set to drop by up to 36 cents a litre but by contrast, diesel would likely only see a four-cent drop.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin is showing an increase of almost 10 cents a litre.

It said on the one hand, rand appreciation has helped drive prices down but there had been a sharp spike in international oil prices.

Spokesperson Layton Beard said, “The main reason for the mixed outlook for fuel going into December is the fat that international oil prices have spiked sharply in the last two weeks and the rand has appreciated but not enough to offset those increases in international oil prices.”

