Minister Motsoaledi to be grilled in Parly over the Bushiris’ escape

Home Affairs Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said the Bushiris’ escape would be the first item on the agenda when MPs meet in the morning.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to be grilled by parliamentarians on how preacher Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled the country.

They were granted bail last week but violated their conditions when they returned to their home country of Malawi.

Motsoaledi and his department were scheduled to appear before parliament’s home affairs committee on Tuesday.

Asked about claims that they skipped the country aboard Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s jet, Bongo said the minister would clarify the matter.

Government previously denied claims the fugitives hitched a lift with the president who was in South Africa on a working visit.

“Government is able to confirm that fugitives Mr Shepherd Bushiri and Ms Mary Bushiri did not leave South Africa aboard a flight on which President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation travelled,” said government spokesperson Phumla Williams in a statement at the weekend.

“President Chakwera undertook a successful working visit to South Africa on Friday, 13 November 2020, during which South Africa and Malawi discussed a broad range of initiatives to strengthen relations between the governments and peoples of the two countries.”

Home affairs committee member Joe McGluwa said it should be easy to identify whether the Bushiris left with Chakwera.

“Whether the system whereby they can tell who's sitting where and everything. So, they are fully aware if those two individuals where in that flight,” he said.

