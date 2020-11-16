Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam

According to the Department of Basic Education, the Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before it was set to be written.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Senior Certificate matric 2020 exams have been hit by the first exam paper leakage.

The department said it wasn't sure how the leak happened but that the matric pupils who had access to the question paper appeared to be in Limpopo and Gauteng.

"The Department of Basic Education is investigating the matter to establish the extent of the leak. Early sources point to the confinement of the leakage to a few learners located in these two provinces," the department said.

"The investigating team is gathering evidence and a report will be submitted shortly. The Department will enlist the support of the Law Enforcement Agencies to assist with the investigation."

The department has called on anyone with information regarding the leak to come forward, guaranteeing anonymity for anyone who does so.

