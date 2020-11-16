20°C / 22°C
Johnson keeps cool to pick Green Jacket at Augusta

Sunday was spent searching for the perfect fit for the most coveted title in golf – the Green Jacket from the Augusta National.

Dustin Johnson of the United States reacts on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on 15 November 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. Picture: AFP
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sunday was spent searching for the perfect fit for the most coveted title in golf – the Green Jacket from the Augusta National.

After going into the final round with a four-shot lead, many expected the 36-year-old, six-foot-three American Dustin Johnson to continue straight into the tailor’s room to find the perfect fit.

Well, he did not disappoint.

DUSTIN JOHNSON AND THE GREEN JACKET

After a mild start with two pars, the big-hitting Johnson birdied the par-four third before dropping shots on four and five. He bounced back, though, with a perfectly played birdie on the eighth. He wrapped up his opening nine with a par, to turn one-under-par.

He stopped the bleeding in the early parts of the round and then casually struck three birdies on thirteen, fourteen and fifteen, taking his lead to five shots.

An important two-putt par on the sixteenth, Johnson set himself up for a cruise up the seventeenth and eighteenth.

A middle-green wedge at the seventeenth coupled with yet another great two-putt, settled the nerves ahead of the 72nd hole and leading by five shots, Johnson took to the 18th tee box.

The usual “DJ power-fade” saw him find the middle of the fairway, just a short wedge away from a new wardrobe.

Two putts followed and the tailor awaits.

Dustin Johnson is the Masters Champion.

