Johnson keeps cool to pick Green Jacket at Augusta

JOHANNESBURG - Sunday was spent searching for the perfect fit for the most coveted title in golf – the Green Jacket from the Augusta National.

After going into the final round with a four-shot lead, many expected the 36-year-old, six-foot-three American Dustin Johnson to continue straight into the tailor’s room to find the perfect fit.

Well, he did not disappoint.

DUSTIN JOHNSON AND THE GREEN JACKET

After a mild start with two pars, the big-hitting Johnson birdied the par-four third before dropping shots on four and five. He bounced back, though, with a perfectly played birdie on the eighth. He wrapped up his opening nine with a par, to turn one-under-par.

He stopped the bleeding in the early parts of the round and then casually struck three birdies on thirteen, fourteen and fifteen, taking his lead to five shots.

An important two-putt par on the sixteenth, Johnson set himself up for a cruise up the seventeenth and eighteenth.

A middle-green wedge at the seventeenth coupled with yet another great two-putt, settled the nerves ahead of the 72nd hole and leading by five shots, Johnson took to the 18th tee box.

The usual “DJ power-fade” saw him find the middle of the fairway, just a short wedge away from a new wardrobe.

Two putts followed and the tailor awaits.

Dustin Johnson is the Masters Champion.

