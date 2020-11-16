Ipid confirms Bushiri opened case of corruption, extortion against cops in 2018

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said at the time, officers were investigating several allegations including claims of rape against Bushiri.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's lawyer opened a case of alleged police corruption and extortion against officers in Pretoria back in 2018.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that at the time that officers were investigating several allegations including, claims of rape against Bushiri.

Eyewitness News asked the watchdog to elaborate on these criminal allegations but Ipid would not confirm or provide any details.

Ipid said that the officers involved were accused of trying to extort money from the controversial pastor to make the charges disappear.

Bushiri had apparently agreed to provide vital info to Ipid but the watchdog said that he had not been available for the past two years due to his busy schedule.

Ipid's Ndileka Cola said: “He has been provided with feedback, he has been made aware that the investigation will proceed with this particular case as he cooperates fully with the investigation process.”

Ipid's statement comes at a time when Bushiri has stated that he won't get a fair trial in South Africa where he was also facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The self-proclaimed prophet skipped the country last week with his co-accused wife Mary, violating the pair's bail conditions.

The South African government is now in the process of trying to extradite the criminals from Malawi.

