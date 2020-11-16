Group of Khayelitsha land invaders insist on meeting CoCT over basic services

The City of Cape Town's Human Settlements mayco member Malusi Booi said that they had an open door policy to engage with the disgruntled group.

CAPE TOWN - Representatives for group of land invaders in Khayelitsha are adamant that they want to meet with Cape Town city bosses to discuss their demand for basic services.

Last week, the group staged a demonstration which resulted in chaos on the roads, including the closure of the N2 highway.

Three busses and a truck were torched and vehicles were stoned.

Protesters, who started occupying open pieces of land during the COVID-19 lockdown, are demanding services such as electricity, water and sanitation facilities be made available to them.

The City of Cape Town's Human Settlements mayco member Malusi Booi said that they had an open-door policy to engage with the disgruntled group.

But he admitted that the possibility of services being delivered to these communities could be difficult.

"There are various issues and one is the issue of budget. But the second one is clear: most of these areas that were recently invaded are waterlogged areas. They are not for human habitation."

But Mabhelandile Twani, who represents the group, said that land invaders had been relying on nearby houses for basic services but now it had become a problem.

"They have been asking nearby houses to assist us with water but now there is a big challenge with those houses. Most of them are complaining to us that their water bills are becoming high and they can't handle with the volume of water we are looking for."

Twani is adamant that they want to speak to city bosses.

"Our next step is very clear. We want to meet with the City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. These guys they have time to speak to the media, they don't have time to speak to us."

