Govt confirms Bushiris' bail for fleeing the country has been revoked

The couple are facing fraud, theft and money laundering charges in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Government on Monday confirmed that bail granted to Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been revoked after they violated their conditions and fled the country for their home in Malawi.

The fugitives are facing fraud, theft and money laundering charges in South Africa.

A warrant of arrest for the couple has also been obtained for the couple who by leaving the country, have each forfeited their R200,000 bail.

They have to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday, or else the authorities will seize their property as well.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams, said, “Right now, the bail has been revoked and the funds have been forfeited. Should they not appear on the required date of 19 November, they will also forfeit their residence.”

Williams said the warrant of arrest, which the state was applying for, formed the basis of the documentation that it would submit to the Malawian government to extradite the Bushiris.

"We remain on track and that process is under way and once we have submitted the documentation, we will also share it with South Africans."

Government has reiterated that the extradition process could be lengthy, but when the Bushiris return to South Africa, they could face additional charges for absconding.

"As far as we are concerned, he is accountable in South Africa and once we are able to establish that he has violated our immigration, that will also be another charge because he has violated but yes we are investigating that."

The Hawks are also investigating how the couple managed to violate immigration laws after handing in their travel documents as part of their bail conditions.

