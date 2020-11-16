Govt audit of nation's statues & monuments to decide on removal

The debate on whether or not to continue displaying symbols related to the apartheid regime has long been a heated issue in the country, with some saying the symbols promote constitutional 'post-colonial' and 'post-apartheid' values.

JOHANNESBURG - Government is set to begin a comprehensive national audit of all the statues and monuments in the country to decide which of them are heritage symbols and which should be removed.

The process is expected to be completed by March, with a team of over 260 people carrying out the audit.

The debate on whether or not to continue displaying symbols related to the apartheid regime has long been a heated issue in the country, with some saying the symbols promote constitutional "post-colonial" and "post-apartheid" values.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has suggested that the statues and other relics of apartheid be relocated to a historical theme park, if there's public support for such a thing.

His spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo: "The South African Heritage Resources Agency will be championing this project and the budget allocated is R10 million. The targeted number of employees is 260 and they will be spread across all of the nine provinces."

