EWN Weather Watch: Warm and hot conditions forecast for Tuesday

Your Tuesday EWN Weather Watch.

Picture: Pixabay.com
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast warm and hot weather conditions for most parts of Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

GAUTENG

The province will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north with isolated afternoon showers in the south.

Johannesburg will see a high of 31°C, Pretoria 34°C, and the mercury Hammanskraal will peak at 36°C.

WESTERN CAPE

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated rain showers along the south coast in the evening.

Cape Town will see a high of 22°C, George 21°C, and Beaufort West 28°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

The province will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the south, but isolated except in the north-east.

Durban will see a high of 25°C, Richard’s Bay 32°C, and Newcastle 33°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

