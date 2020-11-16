EFF: Brackenfell High’s attempt to halt protesting unnecessary, an overreaction

In an answering affidavit, the EFF argues Brackenfell High School's governing body does not have the authoritative capacity to bring the matter to court.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday said Brackenfell High School's attempt to interdict it from demonstrating was unnecessary and an overreaction.

The School Governing Body (SGB) launched a High Court bid to block party members from protesting near the school.

This after the EFF was confronted, intimidated and attacked by some Brackenfell community members and supporters when they showed up to question a private matric party attended only by some white pupils, parents and teachers.

In an answering affidavit, the EFF argued that Brackenfell High School's governing body didn’t have the authoritative capacity to bring the matter to court.

The party said the SGB's legal action didn’t fall within the ambit of its powers as defined in the Schools Act.

The EFF said granting such an interdict would deprive members of their Constitutional right to picket and protest.

The party says its members were protesting peacefully last Monday and did not block access to the school or damage property.

Members also agreed to not disrupt any exams.

The SGB says it wanted to create a space where learners could write their end-of-year exams in peace.

The matter will be back in court in just over two weeks.

