COVID-19-infected matrics in Gauteng to write exams at Nasrec field hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng matriculants who've tested positive for COVID-19 will be writing their final exams at the Nasrec Field Hospital from Monday.

Pupils will be housed at the facility which will be managed by education and health officials.

The department said all identified candidates would be quarantined for 10 days depending on the status of their health.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “They will be writing here and this is the exam centre that has been prepared for them. They will be spending probably 10 days depending on how they do, they might extend or might have to go home.”

