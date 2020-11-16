Correctional Services Dept eyes master plan to deal with prison overcrowding

According to the plan, new correctional services centres will be built, while existing facilities will be upgraded and refurbished.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Correctional Services said that it was working to complete a master plan to deal with overcrowding in prisons.

According to the plan, new correctional services centres will be built, while existing facilities will be upgraded and refurbished.

The latest upgraded centre will be unveiled in Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

The Nqamakhwe Correctional Centre was formerly dilapidated.

Situated between East London and Mthatha, the prison will now be able to house 56 inmates as opposed to 39 before and was refurbished at a cost of R37 million.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo: "We find ourselves in a situation where we have more and more people committing crime, leaving us with no option but to create more space. You would want to have less centres but you cannot ignore the demand."

Nxumalo added that for this reason, the department aimed to complete a master plan by the new financial year which will address the pressure points at 243 prisons across the country.

"We are working on a master plan, looking at refurbishing old centres, making them to respond to the needs of rehabilitation, and also to build new centres where we know we are really strained in terms of the population."

The next refurbished facility will be unveiled in Tzaneen, Limpopo next month.

