Brackenfell High court bid to halt further EFF protests postponed to next month

Brackenfell High School’s governing body is seeking an interdict to prevent EFF supporters from demonstrating outside or near the school.

CAPE TOWN - Brackenfell High School's court bid to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from leading any further protests at its premises has been postponed to next month.

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai last week dismissed the school’s urgent application to bar party supporters from demonstrating.

Violent clashes between a group of people and party supporters erupted a week ago outside the school.

The school had been accused of racial discrimination.

Earlier this month, a group of supporters demonstrated over a private matric function to which only white learners and their families were allegedly invited.

EFF members returned to protest outside the school last Monday, it escalated into violent clashes.

In court papers, the school argues it wants to create an environment that is free of noise and violence, where examinations can be written and learners can arrive and leave the school safely.

The matter has been postponed until 2 December.

