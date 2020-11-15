Zikalala slams allegations linking Ndobe to Sindiso Magaqa’s death

Ndobe was laid to rest on Saturday at a category two official provincial funeral at his ancestral home of Umzimkhulu.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has slammed allegations linking the late deputy Speaker Mluleki Ndobe to the death of former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.

Ndobe was laid to rest on Saturday at a category two official provincial funeral at his ancestral home of Umzimkhulu.

Affectionately known by his nickname, ‘The Black Mamba’ Ndobe who had battled cancer for close to two years, died last week in an alleged suicide.

Various delegates including co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa and leaders of opposition parties in the province were among those in attendance.

Ndobe has been hailed as a dedicated and disciplined cadre.

His legacy has however not managed to escape accusations linking him to the murder of Magaqa.

But Zikalala slammed this.

While delivering the late deputy speaker's eulogy, Zikalala instead called for unity within the ANC.

"Ndobe himself also went through a very trying time as a senior leader of the ANC including being arrested on allegations that have tainted his own reputation."

Zikalala warned that fuelling divisions within the party undermined the movement and its mandate to supporters.

