WC man arrested after knocking over two cyclists, leaving one dead

Police say his vehicle collided with the cyclists earlier on Sunday on the West Coast Road.

CAPE TOWN - A Western Cape motorist has been arrested after he knocked over two cyclists leaving one dead and the other hurt.

Spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the driver was under the influence of alcohol: “The driver of a vehicle aged 28 was arrested for drunken driving and culpable homicide. He due to make a court appearance in Atlantis once he has been charged.”

