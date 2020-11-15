State capture inquiry gears to hear Zuma’s bid for Zondo to recuse himself

Zuma has been served with a summons to present himself to the inquiry this week so he can respond to widespread allegations of corruption levelled against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry is gearing to hear former President Jacob Zuma's application for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.

He's since released a statement through his foundation saying he has family ties with the deputy chief, insinuating this may cloud Zondo's judgement as chair of the inquiry.

But Zondo's now cleared the air after explaining he had a child with Zuma's sister in law more than two decades ag, a relationship that started before Zuma married the woman.

The recusal application is set to be heard at 10 am on Monday.

