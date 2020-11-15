Schäfer conveys condolences to families of 2 Gr.11 pupils who committed suicide

The girls, Jade Gouws and Zara Malherbe were both 17.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer as conveyed her condolences to the families of two grade 11 pupils who are said to have committed suicide this past week.

They attended La Rochelle High School, in Paarl, and reportedly died within 48 hours of each other.

Schäfer has described the incidents as a tragedy: “It is quite tragic that people see no other alternative but to end their lives.”

Schäfer has advice for pupils who might be battling emotionally.

“I urge every learner who is struggling to cope emotionally to reach out to their teachers who can assist in getting them the help they need or to call the Safe Schools Hotline on 0800 45 46 47. Let us all do what we can and where we can to support each other with the difficulties that life throws our way.”

