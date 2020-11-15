SA records more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 53 more deaths

The country's total caseload now stands at 749,182.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours wrapping a week of relatively higher daily rises in infections.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa will see a further easing of lockdown regulations with international borders fully opened and restrictions on alcohol sales lifted.

With the country seeing an average of more than 2,000 new cases this week, health experts have warned that the relaxed regulations could spark a second wave of infections if South Africans let their guard down.

Fifty-three more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the last day -pushing the national death toll to 20,206.

