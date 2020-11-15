Right2Know: Govt must safeguard SABC in interest of transparency

The public broadcaster announced earlier this week that it would forge ahead with retrenchments that could potentially affect more than 400 full-time staff in a bid to ensure the entity’s sustainability.

JOHANNESBURG - Right2Know on Saturday said government must safeguard the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in the interest of national transparency.

However, the SABC has indicated there are around 170 vacancies that employees can apply for, cutting down the number of employees that will be impacted to 230.

The Right2Know campaign’s Dale McKinley urged the SABC to look at other ways of generating income rather than shedding jobs.

He said the SABC could not afford to fail: “This needs to be prioritised, instead of throwing money at SAA, Eskom and many other entities, what we need to do is not throw money at the SABC but invest it wisely and make sure we put proper people in place. If we do that, we will not only be saving the SABC but we will be making it a quality broadcaster.”

