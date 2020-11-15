Presidency says it won’t weigh in on escape of Shepherd, Mary Bushiri

The couple is out on R200,000 bail for fraud, theft and money laundering charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said it would not weigh in on the escape of fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary from South African law enforcement authorities.

However, Bushiri and his wife evaded justice and failed to report to the authorities on Friday as per their bail conditions.

On Saturday, they revealed that they are in their home country Malawi claiming they were not receiving a fair trial and are fearing for their lives.

Presidency's acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: “This is a law enforcement matter that is being managed by the Hawks at the moment. So, we will leave it to the law enforcement agencies to deal with this matter.”



