NC teacher accused of sexual misconduct placed under preliminary suspension

Police arrested the man this week in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl at a Kimberley primary school.

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape teacher has been placed under preliminary suspension following alleged sexual misconduct.

The alleged sexual assault took place multiple times on the school grounds since September.

The police's Mohale Ramatseba said: “It is alleged that the educator raped the victim on several occasions between September and October.”

The suspect is in custody following his arrest on Friday.

The Northern Cape Education Department's Geoffrey van der Merwe said they were appalled and saddened by the claims.

The department has since launched an independent probe into the matter.

“The department has placed the educator on preliminary suspension. The department will initiate its own investigation. A team from our learner support services will visit the family to provide counselling.”

The accused is set to appear in court on Monday.

