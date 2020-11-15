Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng

Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.

JOHANNESBURG – Newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said his priority was to ensure the effective delivery of basic services across the province.

He previously held the role on an interim basis after the abrupt resignation of former leader John Moodey.

Msimanga's election comes days after the DA’s dismal performance in the recent by-elections where it lost municipal wards in Gauteng to the ANC and smaller opposition parties.

Addressing the provincial congress after his win, Msimanga said he would be championing efficient service delivery.

“We need to make sure that municipalities like Emfuleni, Mogale, Ekurhuleni get the services that they deserve. And I said to the team, we now need to hit the ground running, we now need to be the champions of service delivery. Where we govern, we need to make sure we provide proper services and where we are in a position, we need to hold the executive to account so that they give the people the services that they deserve.”

