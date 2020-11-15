Minister Motsoaledi must account for Shepherd & Mary Bushiri’s escape, says DA

The couple was arrested on fraud, theft, and money laundering charges to the value of more than R100 million.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Sunday called on Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi

to appear before Parliament and explain how self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, managed to escape from South African authorities.

The couple was arrested on fraud, theft, and money laundering charges to the value of more than R100 million.

They were out on bail and were supposed to report to authorities twice a week.

DA MP and spokesperson on home affairs, Angel Khanyile, said Motsoaledi should account.

“More worryingly, Bushiri’s escape brings into question the security and safety of our nation given how easily border management systems can be manipulated by corruption and bribery, especially in light of reports of insurgents led by religious extremists in neighbouring countries such as Mozambique,” Khanyile said.

“The DA calls on the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, to appear before Parliament to account for his Department’s abject failure to effectively manage South Africa’s ports of entry and departure, which have rendered our borders so porous that even wanted fugitives can pass through them with ease.”

Meanwhile, the South African government on Sunday said it had started a process to extradite Bushiri and his wife from their home country Malawi.

In a statement, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said they would follow all due process in terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Extradition and other legal instruments to ensure the couple faces the law.

“While this process is underway, law-enforcement agencies will continue investigations into this matter,” Williams said.

