Manenberg residents take to streets to take stand against gang violence

A group of community members took to the streets on Saturday calling for an end to ongoing shootings and senseless killings.

CAPE TOWN - Some Manenberg residents have united and vowed to take a stand against gang violence.

A group of community members and leaders joined together on Saturday in prayer and patrolled the streets.

They claim not enough was being done to tackle ongoing gang violence.

The Manenberg Safety Forum's Claudia Jones said they won't stop marching until gangsters stop what they're doing.

“The other day, a child with down syndrome was shot. It’s hurting our families, the kids are afraid to play outside. So, we are not going to stop until they stop.”

A 25-year-old man was gunned down in the area on Friday.

No arrests have been made.

Community leader Roegchanda Pascoe said she recently met with Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata to discuss rampant crime plaguing the area.

“Obviously it’s too much for them to handle because we car currently sitting with a Cape Flats gang war and they are under-resourced.”

Another march is scheduled to take place later on Sunday.

