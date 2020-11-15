Limpopo woman arrested for murder after boyfriend fatally stabbed

It’s understood the suspect used a blunt object to kill the man on Saturday after the pair had an altercation the night before.

JOHANNESBURG - A 34-year-old woman from Limpopo has been arrested for murder after she allegedly stabbed and killed a man believed to be her boyfriend.

It’s understood the suspect used a blunt object to kill the man on Saturday after the pair had an altercation the night before.

The 45-year-old man was found unconscious by neighbours in the early hours of Sunday morning inside the house where he was staying in Phalaborwa.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The source and motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage but domestic violence may not be ruled out. The suspect will appear in court facing a charge of murder.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.