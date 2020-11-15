Limpopo police hunt poachers who shot and killed a rhino on local game farm

The rhino’s carcass was found by a farmworker who was patrolling the area on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are searching for a group of suspected illegal hunters who poached and de-horned a rhino on a local game farm in the Lephalale area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The South African Police Service (Saps) are on a manhunt for suspected illegal hunters who shot and killed a rhino on a local game farm outside Lephalale.”

