Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA

JOHANNESBURG – Government on Sunday announced that it had initiated a process to secure the extradition of fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, from Malawi.

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.

They are accused of theft, fraud, and money laundering in connection to a R100 million investment scheme.

In a statement, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said, “South Africa has initiated a process to secure their extradition from Malawi in terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Extradition and other legal instruments, to which Malawi is a signatory.”

While the extradition process is underway, Williams said law-enforcement agencies would continue investigations into this matter.

