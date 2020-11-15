Faction of ANC FS says it’s disappointed by Magashule’s behaviour

Magashule is facing more than 20 charges including corruption linked to the controversial multimillion asbestos project.

CAPE TOWN - With African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule's supporters fighting to clear his name, a faction of the party in the Free State said they were disappointed by his behaviour.

He spoke to his supporters after appearing at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday in a charged address that is seen to have plunged the ANC into crisis.

Magashule's imminent trial has laid bare the cracks within the ANC weeks before the case begins.

Factions within the governing party are already flexing their muscles with members in the Free State who have spoken out under what they say is an "anti-corruption campaign" releasing a scathing statement this weekend.

They said Magashule has shown the middle finger to the organisation and the rest of the country by refusing to step aside while he deals with the corruption allegations against him.

Speaking to supporters, moments after being released on R200,000 bail on Friday, Magashule said he will only step aside at the request of ANC branches who elected him to his position.

The remarks raised several eyebrows as they appear to be in stark contrast to a 2015 party resolution stating corruption accused members can be expected to step down pending the outcomes of their investigations.

The City Press on Sunday morning reported that Magashule's backers are plotting his defence strategy after meeting in Bloemfontein on Monday.

The secretary general's case is being seen as a proxy war between him And President Cyril Ramaphosa as the two tussle for control of Africa's oldest liberation movement.

