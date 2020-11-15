EC man arrested for allegedly murdering his woman friend

Police say the pair had an argument at the victim's house on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man accused of killing his woman friend has been arrested in Dutywa.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the 34-year-old woman several times.

He had spent the weekend at the deceased's home in Ndakeni.

The police’s Khaya Tonjeni said: “The suspect was arrested in Butterworth on 14 November and his firearm was confiscated. He is expected to appear in the Dutywa Magistrates Court on Monday 16 November 2020 facing a charge of murder.”

