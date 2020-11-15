EC Health Dept: Spike in COVID cases putting severe pressure on hospitals

Experts have seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks especially in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and the Sarah Baartman District.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Health Department said the spike in coronavirus cases in the province over the last few days has put severe pressure on its hospitals.

As of Sunday, there are more than 107,000 cases reported in the province.

Over the last 24 hours, more than a thousand cases were recorded.

President Cyril Ramaphosa raised concern this week about the rapid increase in new covid19 cases reported in the Eastern Cape.

Authorities are now zooming in on the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro where the cases have spiked over the last nine days at an alarming rate.

The Eastern Cape Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said they were concerned.

“Other districts, like Amathole and Chris Hani are also a concern to us.”

There are over 6,000 active COVID-19 cases currently in the Nelson Mandela Bay area alone some patients being treated in health facilities while others are in self-isolation at home.

