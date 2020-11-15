Bus enforcement unit may provide some safety on Golden Arrow buses

The company said it was in the advanced stages of finalising the unit's reinstatement.

CAPE TOWN - A dedicated bus enforcement unit could soon provide some safety on Golden Arrow buses.

On Saturday, a bus was robbed in Delft and last month, another was targeted in Samora Machel.

Twenty-three passengers were robbed by armed men.

When they disembarked, the robbers threw a bag over a wall which was recovered by Law Enforcement officers.

Golden Arrow Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said officers found a knife and a replica gun.

In September last year, the bus enforcement unit was launched in collaboration with the City of Cape Town.

Twenty municipal law-enforcement officers were assigned and yielded some positive results.

However, the unit was disbanded when the COVID-19 lockdown started due to operational requirements.

Dyke-Beyer said the bus company is looking at bringing back the special unit: “And we hope to make a statement in this regard very soon.”

