Bus enforcement unit may provide some safety on Golden Arrow buses

The company said it was in the advanced stages of finalising the unit's reinstatement.

The Golden Arrow bus terminus in the Cape Town CBD on 1 June 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - A dedicated bus enforcement unit could soon provide some safety on Golden Arrow buses.

The company said it was in the advanced stages of finalising the unit's reinstatement.

On Saturday, a bus was robbed in Delft and last month, another was targeted in Samora Machel.

Twenty-three passengers were robbed by armed men.

When they disembarked, the robbers threw a bag over a wall which was recovered by Law Enforcement officers.

Golden Arrow Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said officers found a knife and a replica gun.

In September last year, the bus enforcement unit was launched in collaboration with the City of Cape Town.

Twenty municipal law-enforcement officers were assigned and yielded some positive results.

However, the unit was disbanded when the COVID-19 lockdown started due to operational requirements.

Dyke-Beyer said the bus company is looking at bringing back the special unit: “And we hope to make a statement in this regard very soon.”

