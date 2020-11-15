ANC Southern Cape regional chair Jovan Bruinders passes away
Bruinders passed away on Saturday of kidney failure. He was 61-years-old.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Sunday described the death of its Southern Cape regional chairperson as a big loss.
The ANC’s provincial coordinator Ronalda Nalumango described Bruinders as a kind soul who epitomised what caring for people means.
“His death is a big loss to the ANC, the Victor Molosi region, and his community at large. As a revolutionary, he got his hands dirty through hard work in the interest of those people who voted for the ANC. We salute him and his family,” Nalumango said.