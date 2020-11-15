ANC Southern Cape regional chair Jovan Bruinders passes away

Bruinders passed away on Saturday of kidney failure. He was 61-years-old.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Sunday described the death of its Southern Cape regional chairperson as a big loss.

Jovan Bruinders passed away on Saturday of kidney failure. He was 61-years-old.

The ANC’s provincial coordinator Ronalda Nalumango described Bruinders as a kind soul who epitomised what caring for people means.

“His death is a big loss to the ANC, the Victor Molosi region, and his community at large. As a revolutionary, he got his hands dirty through hard work in the interest of those people who voted for the ANC. We salute him and his family,” Nalumango said.



Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.