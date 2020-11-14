Right2Know Campaign urges SABC to look at other ways of generating income

The public broadcaster announced earlier this week that it would forge ahead with retrenchments that could potentially affect more than 400 full-time staff in a bid to ensure the entity’s sustainability.

JOHANNESBURG - Right2Know Campaign on Saturday urged the SABC to look at other ways of generating income rather than shedding jobs.

The public broadcaster announced earlier this week that it would forge ahead with retrenchments that could potentially affect more than 400 full-time staff in a bid to ensure the entity’s sustainability.

Some workers vowed to protest on Monday over the Section 189 notices, while unions had threatened a total blackout of the broadcaster’s media platforms.

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said they had exhausted all avenues, and reducing the headcount was the only way to save the broadcaster.

However, the Right2Know Campaign’s Dale McKinley said workers were bearing the brunt for a financially mismanaged entity.

“What could have avoided this, and we have argued, is proper public funding, a board of governors, and non-political interference. What has really brought the SABC to its knees was hiring all sorts of people that probably didn’t need to be in certain jobs… and now what we are seeing is the general consequences of that,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.