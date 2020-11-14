Mluleki Ndobe remembered as an exemplary leader

Family, friends and delegates from various political structures have gathered at Ndobe's ancestral home of uMzimkhulu to pay their final respects.

JOHANNESBURG - The late Deputy Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Mluleki Ndobe, is being laid to rest today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted Ndobe an official category two state funeral.

Ndobe's body was found last Friday in his Durban home and is believed have died by suicide.

He had also been battling prostate cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Ndobe's wife Nobuhle said her husband dedicated his life to serving others. “You are the most intelligent human being that I have ever met in my life. It’s sad because you felt that society did not utilize you appropriately. All I know is that I understand the pain that you endured.”

Meanwhile the IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa described Ndobe as an exemplary leader.

“When we received the notice of the passing of the deputy speaker, Honourable Ndobe, we were all left with shock, sadness and disbelief. We know, to you as a family, you lost a pillar, a source of inspiration and a shelter of the family.”

While glowing tributes have been paid to Ndobe since his passing, his legacy has not been able to escape previous accusations in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League Secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

