KZN AFU head placed on precautionary suspension

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola did not publicly disclose the reasons why he placed Molelle on suspension, however, reports suggested that it's linked to state capture allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has placed KwaZulu-Natal Asset Forfeiture Unit Head Knorx Molelle on precautionary suspension.

“The matter is being dealt with internally and the NPA will release further details at the appropriate time once the internal issues have been exhausted,” said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

