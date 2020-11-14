Fire rips through Dunoon informal settlement, destroys 8 homes

One person has been taken to after he sustained severe burn wounds.

CAPE TOWN - Twenty-five people have been affected after a shack fire ripped through eight homes in the Dunoon, Cape Town.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning, where a number of homes caught alight.

“Sassa has been informed to provide humanitarian assistance,” said City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management's Charlotte Powell.

