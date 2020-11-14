DA elects Solly Msimanga as Gauteng leader at virtual congress

Msimanga is the DA’s former Gauteng premier candidate and mayor of the City of Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng on Saturday elected Solly Msimanga as the party’s provincial leader during a virtual conference.

In September, he was appointed to the position of acting provincial leader following the resignation of John Moodey from the DA after 22 years with the party.

“The new leadership team has received a huge mandate to take the party forward and will seek to regain lost ground and go beyond by unseating the African National Congress in Gauteng,” the DA said in a statement.

Fred Nel was elected the provincial chairperson and Bongani Nkomo was elected his deputy.

According to the DA’s Gauteng congress presiding officers, voting for the party’s new provincial leadership was done using the online voting platform, OpaVote.

“The election results were compliant with all DA election requirements and rules. They were signed off by us, as presiding officers, as well as the candidates’ party agents who oversaw the voting process,” the DA said.

“All individuals who observed voting consider the elections free and fair.”

