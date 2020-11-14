AC Milan coach Pioli tests positive for COVID-19

The Italian league leaders said Stefano Pioli, 55, was not displaying any symptoms and that all other test results for players and staff came back negative.

MILAN - AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is self-isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

The Italian league leaders said Pioli, 55, was not displaying any symptoms and that all other test results for players and staff came back negative.

"Stefano Pioli has tested positive following a quick test carried out this morning. The health authorities have been informed, and the coach... has gone into quarantine at home," the club said in a statement.

Milan cancelled a training session scheduled for Saturday but are due to resume preparations for next weekend's trip to Napoli on Monday, pending checks set out in the health protocol.

Pioli's side are unbeaten in Serie A this season, winning five of their opening seven matches, and are two points clear of Sassuolo.

Napoli, who lost their appeal over a 3-0 defeat and one-point deduction for failing to turn up to play Juventus last month, are another point back in third.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.