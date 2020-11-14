20°C / 22°C
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting incident in Bishop Lavis

No arrests were made and the motive for the shooting remained unknown.

Bishop Lavis Police Station. Picture: EWN
Bishop Lavis Police Station. Picture: EWN
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police in Bishop Lavis are probing cases of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident, which left one dead and two others wounded.

The incident happened on Friday night during which a man was killed, while another man and a woman were receiving medical care.

No arrests were made and the motive remained unknown.

“Bishop Lavis police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident that left a 31-year-old man fatally wounded in Bishop Lavis last night. And two other victims, both in their 30s, were wounded and transported to a medical facility for treatment,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Anyone with information is urged the contact the authorities.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

