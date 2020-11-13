Willowvale community helps police arrest rape suspect

The 29-year-old suspect is believed to have attacked a 73-year-old woman at her home in the Thembeni locality on Thursday while she was sleeping.

CAPE TOWN - The Willowvale community in the Eastern Cape has assisted police in tracking down a man who allegedly raped an elderly woman.

The 29-year-old suspect is believed to have attacked the 73-year-old woman at her home in the Thembeni locality on Thursday while she was sleeping.

She managed to identify her attacker and alerted community members.

“They successfully traced and caught the suspect. They did not assault him. They handed him over to the police and they arrested him. The suspect will appear before the Willowvale magistrates court on Monday facing a charge of rape,” said the police's Khaya Tonjeni.

