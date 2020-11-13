WATCH LIVE: 5,107 people murdered, rape cases increased in Q2 - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele is releasing the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2020/2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the rosy picture painted by the crime statistics over the hard lockdown period was now over, revealing that between July and September, 5,107 people were murdered in the country.

Although the figure was the lowest murder rate recorded for the past four second quarters of the year, it remained alarming.

Between April and June, 3,466 people were killed in the country.

#CrimeStats Police Minister Bheki Cele says the data recorded between 1st July to end September indicate that 5 107 people were murdered, 339 less people as compared to the same quarter last year. TM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2020

#CrimeStats Cele: Sexual Offenses decreased by 16%. However there was an over 18% increase in #Rape cases. Cele says July and August were terrible months for women in South Africa. TM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2020

Cele explained: "From a sample of 4,290 murder dockets analysis revealed that 1,992 murders occurred in public spaces such as beaches, parks, streets or open fields.

"Over 900 people were killed in their homes or the homes of those who ended their lives. Alarmingly, argument and misunderstanding remained the main drivers of murder."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.