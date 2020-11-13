Violent bus attacks set Golden Arrow back by nearly R30m

Three buses were torched during a violent demonstration in Khayelitsha on Thursday – this is set to cost the Golden Arrow more than R 7 million.

Three buses were torched during a violent demonstration in Khayelitsha on Thursday – this is set to cost the company more than R 7 million.

Golden Arrow on Friday said it cost around R2.4 million for a new bus.

Authorities are offering a R200,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of arsonists.

The issue will also be discussed in the Western Cape Legislature later this month.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Daylin Mitchell said the company had been asked to brief the provincial transport committee on measures to prevent attacks on busses and guarantee the safety of commuters.

“The DA government in the Western Cape condemns in the strongest form the torching of three Golden Arrow buses. While we expect the legitimate right of residents to protest, we cannot allow this to occur at the expense of vital transport systems.”

He also called on law enforcement authorities to monitor protests closely - especially with the rail system severely hampered.

At the same time, a Golden Arrow bus was robbed in Delft shortly before noon on Friday.

Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said 23 passengers were robbed.

“The matter was reported to the South African Police Services immediately and law enforcements were able to recover a knife and a gun used by the perpetrators.”

Last month, about 30 commuters and a bus driver were robbed by three armed men in Samora Machel.

