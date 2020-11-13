Top cop Sitole fires deputy Mgenwya following corruption charges

Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya was arrested on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft last month and appeared in court.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has sacked deputy national commissioner Bonang Mgwenya following damning criminal allegations.

She was arrested on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft last month and appeared in court.

Sitole initially suspended her pending an internal investigation. She was fired on Thursday after being found guilty.

Police spoksperson Vish Naidoo: "The national commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole, has dismissed deputy national commissioner Bonang Mgwenya following damning allegations of her alleged involvement in crimes. The national commissioner remains resolute in his efforts to clean up the South African Police Service of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks."

