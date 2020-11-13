South African Super Rugby fixture falls victim to virus

One Puma tested positive early in the week and two more after subsequent tests, and all three have been quarantined for 10 days.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African Super Rugby Unlocked match scheduled for Johannesburg Saturday has been postponed after three Pumas players tested positive for coronavirus, a SA Rugby statement said.



The Pumas from northeastern city Bombola were due to play the Lions at Ellis Park in a sixth-round match between teams out of contention for the title.

One Puma tested positive early in the week and two more after subsequent tests, and all three have been quarantined for 10 days.

A previous Lions home fixture, against the Cheetahs, was cancelled last month after several of the Johannesburg squad contracted the virus.

SA Rugby said two other Super Rugby fixtures this weekend - Griquas against Sharks and Stormers against Cheetahs - will go ahead while the table-topping Bulls have a bye.

South Africa is the African country most affected by the coronavirus with 20,076 confirmed deaths by Friday evening, 744,732 cases and 690,903 recoveries.