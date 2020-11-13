20°C / 22°C
SA records 2,338 new COVID-19 cases as death toll rises to 20,076

The Health Ministry also said that another 2,338 infections had been confirmed. It has pushed the cumulative number of cases since the start of the outbreak here on home soil to almost 745,000.

FILE: A Dis-Chem Pharmacy health professional collects a nasal swab for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site at a mall in Centurion on 9 April 2020. Picture: AFP
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the country's death toll to 20,076.

The Health Ministry also said that another 2,338 infections had been confirmed. It has pushed the cumulative number of cases since the start of the outbreak here on home soil to almost 745,000.

The recovery rate is at 92.7%, with almost 691,000 people having recuperated so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

