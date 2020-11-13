SA records 2,338 new COVID-19 cases as death toll rises to 20,076

The Health Ministry also said that another 2,338 infections had been confirmed. It has pushed the cumulative number of cases since the start of the outbreak here on home soil to almost 745,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the country's death toll to 20,076.

The recovery rate is at 92.7%, with almost 691,000 people having recuperated so far.

As of today, the cumulative number of detected #COVID19 cases is 744732. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 063 457 with 25 675 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 690 903 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,7% pic.twitter.com/D1cB1XY8TG Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 12, 2020

