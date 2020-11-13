Ramaphosa: Infrastructure projects to be real driver of SA's economic recovery

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his administration's economic recovery plan was moving ahead with a number of infrastructure projects already starting.

The president was responding to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday about the economy and government’s efforts to fight corruption.

Ramaphosa announced his much-vaunted recovery plan to boost the economy last month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the plan was on track with several infrastructure projects “shovel ready”.

He was asked how the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan would address the challenges of basic services.

"We've already got commitments of R340 billion and those project ready, shovel ready, projects are now under way. This is going to be the real driver of recovery and reconstruction in our country."

Ramaphosa was also quizzed about his CR17 campaign bank statements.

He told members that he did not have the power to unseal the records.

"The bank statements in question, the FIC has consistently opposed the publication of these documents. The FIC has confirmed in its affidavits before court, that the information is shared with the Public Protector could only be shared with the public with their express permission, which was not sought by the Public Protector."

