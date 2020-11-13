Police probe burglary at home of prosecutor involved in Magashule case - report

News24 is reporting advocate Johan de Nsschen’s home was broken into over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - On the same day that African National Congress (ANC)’s secretary-general Ace Magashule is due in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on graft charges, it has emerged that police are investigating a burglary at the home of the State prosecutor in the case.

News24 is reporting that Advocate Johan de Nysschen’s home was broken into over the weekend.

There's no confirmed link between the burglary and Magashule's corruption case but police are reportedly worried about his security.

The police's Sam Makhele said: “They returned home late in the evening and discovered the door of the house was forced open. A Samsung television, DStv decoder as well as jewellery from the daughter were stolen. The investigation in the case continues.”

Magashule is expected to present himself to the Hawks on Friday morning after a warrant of arrest was issued earlier this week.

He's facing corruption charges over the multi-million rand asbestos project in the Free State, with claims that he scored up to R10 million in the dodgy deal.

Magashule has not stepped aside from his role in the ANC despite the party's own resolution that members accused of crimes do so.

Luthuli House has called on its members not to wear ANC regalia when they converge on the court on Friday morning to support Magashule.

MK military veteran's spokesperson Carl Niehaus said: “So, there is no wish to be in defiance but at the same time, the practicality is that it is not possible to prevent ANC comrades from displaying ANC colours.”

