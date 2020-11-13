Police appoint task team in FS to tackle stock theft crisis

Although the crime exists in other parts of the country, Cele said farmers in the Free State requested the intervention.

JOHANNESBURG - The police on Friday appointed a task team to investigate stock theft in the Free State amid an increase in the crime, which Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday described as “economic sabotage”.

Although the crime exists in other parts of the country, Cele said farmers in the Free State requested the intervention.

Cele said for the police to clamp down on stock theft, they needed to tackle the entire value chain from the farms to the butcheries where the stolen meat ended up.

Between July and September, 7,339 cases of stock theft were reported countrywide, while 26,322 sheep were stolen. Over 14,000 cattle were also stolen.

“Stock theft is a serious problem that needs serious attention - not just from us as the police but other departments that can assist.”



Despite the massive figures in this category of crime, there has been a recorded decrease in all provinces except the Northern Cape.

