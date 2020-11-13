Not adhering to regulations caused NMB's COVID-19 resurgence - health officials

A resurgence is when your cases have increased above 30% over a two-week period

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa during his now frequent addresses to South Africa singled out the Eastern Cape as a COVID-19 hotspot on Wednesday.

And on Friday, the province recorded more than one 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Just over 80% were in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Sarah Baartman District.

There were surges of between 600 and 800 daily coronavirus infections in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro since the beginning of October. Across the province, almost 4,000 people have died of COVID-19.

The province’s acting head of health Sibongile Zungu said on Friday the move to lockdown level one saw a resurgence in Buffalo City and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

“The only district that’s had a resurgence is the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro health district. You have a resurgence if your cases have increased above 30% while observing over a two-week period,” she said.

Zungu said residents were not complying with advice aimed at limiting the spread, and that “parties, social gatherings without adherence to the regulations” continued.

“The evidence suggests that the increases in the Eastern Cape could have been triggered by outbreaks in institutions of higher learning such as universities, schools, and attendance by people at large gatherings,” Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane this week tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Meanwhile, former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani passed away on Wednesday night from COVID-19.

- Read more: UDM remembers late Mongameli Bobani for 'good work he did for people of Nelson Mandela Bay

Other areas of concern were in the Northern Cape, the Free State and the Western Cape.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.