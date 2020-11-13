Mpumalanga family demands answers after toddler dies while waiting for ambulance

Lwazi Sambo died at the Barberton M'Africa Clinic, after waiting for hours to be assisted by emergency services at the health facility.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a three-year-old baby who died while waiting for an ambulance for more than three hours is demanding answers from the Mpumalanga Health Department.

Lwazi Sambo died at the Barberton M'Africa Clinic, after waiting for hours to be assisted by emergency services at the health facility.

The Mpumalanga Health Department said that it was shocked after hearing about the incident and has called for an immediate investigation.

Close family friend, Juliet Masego, said that the little boy was extremely ill and was taken to the clinic. She said that they were hoping to be assisted but instead waited for a long period as the child's health worsened.

"At M'Africa clinic seeing the situation of the child, but they sit there and told us the ambulance is coming, the ambulance is coming - looking at the situation of the child, the child is dying, his losing breath, he's weak, but they kept on telling us to wait there, the ambulance is coming."

Masego said that the family was upset, as the situation could have been prevented.

She added that community members had also raised concerns about poor services at the clinic.

"The child died because of the way they took their time and their effort to do things, they took everything lightly. We felt neglected because this has been happening for a period of time. We go to M'Africa clinic and nobody takes us seriously."

Masego said that they wanted an explanation as to why it took a long time to assist the boy and what action would be taken.

